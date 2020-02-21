Friday, February 21, 2020 - Detectives from the Digital Forensic Experts and Serious Crime Unit on Friday arrested three suspects behind the fake number-plate creation racket and recovered Sh.1.18 million in a house in Ngara.





The suspects are thought to have hacked into the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) website.





According to the DCI, Michael Onyango Oduor, 54, and Sylvester Onyango, 30 were arrested at the Ngara office while trying to hack the NTSA website and the Transport Information Management System (TIMS).





The third suspect, Antony Rugut Korir 33, who is an NTSA staff was picked at their offices.





Korir works at the NTSA call center and was assisting the two to access the NTS website remotely.





The detectives also recovered Sh1, 188,000 in US100 bills, three vehicles and other gadgets used to make the fake plates.





The suspects are in custody as investigations continue.





See the photos below.















