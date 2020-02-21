Friday, February 21, 2020 -Sleuths from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have today arrested Court of Appeal judge, Sankale Ole Kantai, over the murder of Dutch businessman Tob Cohen.





Cohen, who was a Danish citizen, was killed in July last year and his body was dumped in a septic tank inside his Kitisuru home.





His widow, Sarah Wairimu is the chief suspect in the murder that DCI boss, George Kinoti, described as gruesome.





Now according to DCI the corrupt Judge helped Wairimu in planning and executing the murder of Tob Cohen.





Sources said that the Judge not only gave advice to Wairimu but helped her craft reports to the police.





While Judges like Caesar's wife must be above suspicion, pure and honest, DCI investigations reveal that the Sankale’s conduct could deal a huge blow to the Judiciary and erode the public trust in the institution.





More updates to follow…..



