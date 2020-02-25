Position: Kenya Deputy Data Coordinator
Location: Kakamega
About One Acre Fund
Founded in 2006, One Acre Fund supplies smallholder farmers with the agricultural services they need to make their farms vastly more productive. We provide quality farm supplies on credit, delivered within walking distance of farmers’ homes, and agricultural trainings to improve harvests. We measure our success by our ability to make farmers more prosperous: On average, farmers harvest 50 percent more food after working with One Acre Fund.
We are growing quickly. We currently serve more than 800,000 farm families in Eastern and Southern Africa, with more than 7,500 full-time staff, and we aim to serve 1 million farm families by 2020.
Job Description
The Data Analytics Team mines client and staff-level data to draw out meaningful insights that enable the different departments and leadership teams to make better informed, data-driven decisions for greater impact to our clients. Our key activities include;
- Design
and deliver Business Intelligence dashboards that give meaningful
insights on performance at different stages of the program e.g. enrolment,
prepayment, repayment and product adoption
- Support
Data Analysis needs of strategic program initiatives
- Provide
ad-hoc data requests and analytical services based on specific use-cases
scoped out by different departments
Responsibilities
Data Capture and Analysis
- Collaborate
with different stakeholders to build data user stories that determine and
address data, analysis and reporting needs for various department
projects.
- Translate
the different data user stories into statistical data models (such as
regression and predictive models) that respond to stakeholders’ data
analysis and reporting needs.
- Draw
meaningful insights from data by using effective methods to track
patterns, classify and/or associate different data sets.
- Extract,
Aggregate, Transform (using a statistical computing programming language
such as R/Python) and Load alternative data sets onto dashboards in excel
and other visualization tools
Data Visualization and Reporting
- Prepare
reports and share key takeaways and recommendations with the
key stakeholders, this would include creating data dashboards,
graphs, and infographics for presenting findings for ongoing reports
- Proactively
work with departments to ensure that the reports provided are tailored to
their priorities and support their decision-making requirements.
- Use
data visualizations tools (such as PowerBI) to build data flows and
share meaningful insights with the different departments – An ideal
candidate should be able to integrate excel, R and different custom data
connectors to the visualization tools
- Aggregate
different data sets and infographics into a weekly email newsletter and
communicate it to the relevant departments
Qualifications
- We
are seeking an exceptional individual with a background in data science,
statistics, actuarial science, computer science or a related field with an
intermediate level of knowledge on Data Extraction, Transformation (using
a statistical computing programming language such as R/Python), Loading
and Visualization.
- Bachelor’s
Degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics, Actuarial
Science or any other related fields
- At
least one year experience in a data science/analytics/analysis role or
equivalent position
- Fluency
with R mandatory. Familiarity with Python and other data transformation
programming languages preferred.
- Fluency
with using SQL/ NoSQL to pull and edit data from databases and/or data
warehouse
- Experienced
in statistical data modeling
- Fluency
with data visualization tools (PowerBI is highly preferred) is an added
advantage.
How to Apply
Click here to apply Closing date: April 9th, 2020
