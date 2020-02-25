Position:

Kenya Deputy Data Coordinator

Location: Kakamega

About One Acre Fund

Founded in 2006, One Acre Fund supplies smallholder farmers with the agricultural services they need to make their farms vastly more productive. We provide quality farm supplies on credit, delivered within walking distance of farmers’ homes, and agricultural trainings to improve harvests. We measure our success by our ability to make farmers more prosperous: On average, farmers harvest 50 percent more food after working with One Acre Fund.

We are growing quickly. We currently serve more than 800,000 farm families in Eastern and Southern Africa, with more than 7,500 full-time staff, and we aim to serve 1 million farm families by 2020.

Job Description

The Data Analytics Team mines client and staff-level data to draw out meaningful insights that enable the different departments and leadership teams to make better informed, data-driven decisions for greater impact to our clients. Our key activities include;

Design and deliver Business Intelligence dashboards that give meaningful insights on performance at different stages of the program e.g. enrolment, prepayment, repayment and product adoption

Support Data Analysis needs of strategic program initiatives

Provide ad-hoc data requests and analytical services based on specific use-cases scoped out by different departments

Responsibilities

Data Capture and Analysis

Collaborate with different stakeholders to build data user stories that determine and address data, analysis and reporting needs for various department projects.

Translate the different data user stories into statistical data models (such as regression and predictive models) that respond to stakeholders’ data analysis and reporting needs.

Draw meaningful insights from data by using effective methods to track patterns, classify and/or associate different data sets.

Extract, Aggregate, Transform (using a statistical computing programming language such as R/Python) and Load alternative data sets onto dashboards in excel and other visualization tools

Data Visualization and Reporting

Prepare reports and share key takeaways and recommendations with the key stakeholders, this would include creating data dashboards, graphs, and infographics for presenting findings for ongoing reports

Proactively work with departments to ensure that the reports provided are tailored to their priorities and support their decision-making requirements.

Use data visualizations tools (such as PowerBI) to build data flows and share meaningful insights with the different departments – An ideal candidate should be able to integrate excel, R and different custom data connectors to the visualization tools

Aggregate different data sets and infographics into a weekly email newsletter and communicate it to the relevant departments

Qualifications

We are seeking an exceptional individual with a background in data science, statistics, actuarial science, computer science or a related field with an intermediate level of knowledge on Data Extraction, Transformation (using a statistical computing programming language such as R/Python), Loading and Visualization.

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics, Actuarial Science or any other related fields

At least one year experience in a data science/analytics/analysis role or equivalent position

Fluency with R mandatory. Familiarity with Python and other data transformation programming languages preferred.

Fluency with using SQL/ NoSQL to pull and edit data from databases and/or data warehouse

Experienced in statistical data modeling

Fluency with data visualization tools (PowerBI is highly preferred) is an added advantage.