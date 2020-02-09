Position: Data Management Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Job description

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) is an independent humanitarian organisation helping people forced to flee.

We work in crises across more than 30 countries, providing emergencies and long-term assistance to millions of people every year. We stand up for people forced to flee, advocating their rights.

NORCAP is a global provider of expertise that contributes to solving challenges in the humanitarian, development and peacebuilding sectors. Our ultimate goal is to strengthen the resilience, and protect the lives, rights and livelihoods of vulnerable people and communities

NRC also runs the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre in Geneva, a global leader in reporting on and advocating for people displaced within their own country.

Responsibilities

Ensure compliance with NRC policies, guidelines and standards

Ensure compliance with M&E strategy, tools, handbooks, guidelines and standards

M&E specific technical responsibility for implementation of Data management activities in relation to NRC projects

Assist in Provision specific technical support and capacity building towards project staff

Assess, promote and document ideas for technical improvement and further program development options

Promote the rights of IDPs/returnees in line with the advocacy strategy

Assist in development and administration of M&E and program data management system

Assist to develop and support the implementation of appropriate SOPs for information management in line with NRC procedures including confidentiality and data protection.

Assist in development of appropriate M&E databases to store, analysis and present relevant information.

Support in training for NRC and partner organisation on relevant aspects of data management.

Support ME and CCs staff at area level to create and maintain databases and spreadsheets that meet NRC’s M&E and donors’ requirements.

Responsible for data entry and coherence of output and outcome data in NRC internal Output and outcomes reporting system .

Qualifications

Preferable University degree in statistics, economics, IT or related fields.

Documented results related to the position’s responsibilities.

Proficiency in English is essential

Minimum 3 years of previous job experience relevant to the function or in data management, statistics, analysis and information technology.

Advanced MS Excel skills and experience of working with MS Access is required. Previous experience of working with SPSS, STATA, Epi Info and R is desirable.

Candidates with skills and skills in salesforce administration will have an added advantage. Strong data interpretation skills, report writing, and data presentation

Strong organizational and interpersonal skills.

Positive and professional attitude

Good cultural awareness and sensitivity

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines