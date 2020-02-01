This position will manage the development and implementation of all data management duties in the Accelerated Value Chain Development Project (AVCD II).

A strong emphasis is on data collection, integrity, data analysis, data management, reporting and dissemination to key stakeholders.

The Incumbent shall track and document measurable outputs and intended outcomes generated by the project to which s/he shall be assigned by the project coordinator.

Essential Character Traits

The ideal candidate is detailed oriented, self-driven and has strong leadership skills.

Responsibilities & Deliverables

Data Management, Analysis, and Utilization of Learning. (50%)

Summarize/ aggregate data at County/PO/Cooperative level and contribute to organization-wide aggregation.

Manage all data properly in clean form, and analyze to use for project management, learning and meet all the reporting needs.

Manage the Data based on ODK guidelines for project Monitoring

Collect and manage data to support AVCD II project logical framework design/Review, target setting, and progress management.

Ensure timely data availability and reporting to stakeholders as needed.

Document lessons learned, successes, failures and best practices via case studies.

Support Heifer wide research for Learning as needed.

Elevate MELS related challenges to Project Coordinator.

Assist in monitoring and verifying the quality and accuracy of data collected from the field.

Contribute to AVCD II Project effectiveness:





Data Management, Monitoring, Evaluation, Learning and Systems for AVCD II Project (40%).

Design and manage data collection tools for the project

Produce system generated monthly reports

Design/Manage data collection tools, plans, and processes for all required information, ensuring high quality and integrity of data.

Ensure alignment of AVCD II data management and procedures with the organization’s (Heifer and ILRI/USAID) standards and requirements.

Assist in networking with other development organizations, governments, and other line agencies in promoting Heifer’s and ILRI/AVCD development model/initiatives, and potential collaborations.

Assist in preparation of monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual progress reports.

Capacity Development( 10%).

Equip FOAB/PO/Cooperatives, management and staff with skills to deliver data management activities efficiently.

Orient and build FOAB/PO/Cooperatives capacity in data management activities including proper record keeping.

Supervise and manage to support FOAB/PO/Cooperatives for efficient work and maintaining compliance.

Provide coaching and training to equip FOAB/PO/Cooperatives to deliver the assigned responsibilities efficiently.

Work with the PME Manager in planning, designing and undertaking program evaluations and other programmatic assessments.

Perform other job-related duties as requested by your supervisor.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Statistics/project planning, Monitoring and Management, Economics and/or Statistics.

Minimum of one (1) years of directly relevant experience in data management in agricultural value chain project setup for degree holders; or must have two (2) years hands-on experience, for diploma certificate Holders

Preferred Requirements

Demonstrated experience in the management of Data, analysis, and interpretation of the data.

Experience in supporting and monitoring field-based programs in the region.

Experience in managing databases and coordinating evaluations, surveys, and impact monitoring.

Demonstrate high-level capacity in data collection using ODK, Survey CTO, etc. and analysis using advanced computer packages (SPSS, Stata, Epi-Info, GENSTAT, etc.)

Most Critical Proficiencies

Innovative, analytical, and solutions-oriented.

A good understanding of and sensitivity to issues associated with poverty, hunger, agriculture, and the environment, and knowledge of the context in which non-profit organizations operate

Excellent organizational skills, including strong attention to detail.

Proficient knowledge of word processing, spreadsheets, presentation tools, electronic mail (Microsoft Office preferred) and the Internet.

Strong knowledge and skills in data management and analysis using statistical software (eg. STATA, SPSS, SAS, EViews, etc.) and management systems: Survey CTO and ODK

Demonstrated proficiency in English, both oral and written.

Experience with ICT.

Ability to work in a team.

Essential Job Functions and Physical Demands

Ability to understand, appreciate and implement Heifer’s Values-Based Holistic Community Development model.

Demonstrated creativity, ability to think systematically, willingness and ability to incorporate innovative solutions.

Quantitative and qualitative approaches to evaluation and ability to communicate MEL concepts clearly with leadership, partners, and staff at all levels.

Willingness and ability to assign and review the work of direct reports and to use participatory management skills with junior and senior staff.

Proven team leadership and supervisory skills with the ability to train and work cooperatively with a diverse staff, including field staff in various locations.

Constant face-to-face, telephone and electronic communication with colleagues and the public.

Working with sensitive information and maintaining confidentiality.

Ability to manage and execute multiple tasks with little supervision while meeting sometimes inflexible deadlines.

Willingness and ability to travel.