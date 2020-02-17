Monday February 17, 2020 - The County Assembly of Nairobi has been barred from vetting Governor Mike Sonko's Deputy Governor nominee, Anne Mwenda.





T he High Court halted the vetting pending the determination of a case filed by a resident.





Mwenda was set to be vetted on Tuesday, February 18th, when Members of the County Assembly resume their sittings after a two-month recess.

Mwenda was nominated on January 6, 2020, by Governor Sonko to replace Polycarp Igathe, who resigned from the position in January 2018.





Her nomination has caused a lot of confusion with court battles being waged to stop her from taking the position as directed by Sonko.





Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Beatrice Elachi, refused to okay the vetting of Mwenda on January 17, 2020, insisting that the Governor failed to follow the guidelines developed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission when nominating her.



