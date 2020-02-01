Saturday, February 1, 2020 - Corruption in Kenya has reached staggering levels if this confession from an American Pastor who wanted to drill a borehole to help Kenyans dying of thirst but was asked to bribe first to get clearance is anything to go by.





Speaking in a TV interview, the pastor who runs several charities across the world, reveals how corrupt government officials declined to clear his machine from the port of Mombasa while demanding $80,000 (Ksh 8 million) bribe.





Eventually, he had to abandon his plans over the extortion and described Kenya as the most corrupt country he has ever been.

He goes on to say that the locusts wreaking havoc in Kenya were sent by God because of corruption.





A few years ago, Africa’s richest man and Nigerian business mogul, Aliko Dangote, shelved his plans to invest in Kenya over greedy government officials who demanded millions in kickbacks.





Dangote went to Ethiopia and built a $1.2 billion cement that he was planning to build in Kenya.





Unless something drastic is done and corrupt people jailed, not the arrests we are seeing which are just mere PR, innocent Kenyans will continue to suffer.





Watch the video below and weep for your country.



