Saturday February 1, 2020

-A number of governors who are facing serious graft charges have visited Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga,begging him to help them evade justice.





On Friday, just a day after Ferdinand Waititu was impeached as Kiambu governor, corrupt governors led by Mike Sonko(Nairobi), Mwangi Wa Iria ( Muranga) and Kisumu Governor, Prof Anyang Nyongo visited Raila Odinga and begged him to help them.





On Friday, Sonko was photographed with Raila Odinga and netizens were quick to point that he sought Odinga's cleansing from graft charges.





The corrupt governor was also spotted branding Tshirts saying he supports the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





“While Ferdinand Waititu was barred from accessing his office, quickly impeached by the Senate, his counterparts like Okoth Obado (Migori), Sonko, Mwangi wa-Iria (Murang'a), and Anyang Nyong'o (Kisumu) who face similar charges are dancing to BBI rallies,”’ said an aide to Raila Odinga.





However, Kenyans have told Raila Odinga to stay away from these thieves of public money who comes to his office for ‘cleansing ‘’





“Stay away from those thieves who have stolen millions from poor Kenyans, if you mean good for Kenyans with the BBI,” Kuria said.



