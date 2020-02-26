Wednesday February 26,2020- On January 31, 2020, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government suspended flights to Guangzhou, China over the the deadly novel coronavirus that has killed over 3000 people and infected over 100,000 worldwide.





The epicenter of the deadly disease is in Wuhan, South East of China and major airlines including American and British Airways have suspended the flights to China and Hongkong due to the highly contagious disease that is airborne.





However despite Uhuru and his foolish men announcing the suspension of flights, Chinese planes are still landing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) daily.





Here is a video of a plane South China plane landing in Nairobi on Wednesday carrying most probably infected Chinese citizens.

A China Southern plane just landed at JKIA from Changsha Airport this morning. Chinese media on ground have masks on while our Kenyan officials are unprotected. I thought we stopped @KenyaAirways flights to China then we allow this? We are joke a lot. pic.twitter.com/iXMxcLGILu February 26, 2020



