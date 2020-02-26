Wednesday February 26, 2020- A video has emerged online showing how the Chinese military is dealing with suspected patients of the deadly novel coronavirus.





China’s government took an extraordinary series of responses, effectively quarantining some 50 million people in the Wuhan area which is the epicenter of the deadly disease that has claimed lives of 3000 people and infected over 100,000 people worldwide.





But even as the government (somewhat belatedly) sprang into action, its limited mobilization of Chinese military assets and personnel has been notable — both because militaries traditionally play significant roles in battling pandemics and Beijing has in recent years been at pains to trumpet its burgeoning military capability.





However, a video has emerged of how the Chinese military is dealing with Coronavirus victims and this will make many Kenyans cry.





Here is the video….





Watch this video on how China handles the #CoronavirusOutbreak




