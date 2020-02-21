Friday, February 21, 2020 -This rogue preacher is the talk of social media after he pulled crazy stunts infront of his congregants during a crusade.





The pastor, who was smartly dressed in a suit, soiled himself with muddy water like a mad man as congregants watched.





The stunts were well choreographed by the fake preacher to fool the congregants and chase fame.





He has managed to get his moment of fame since the video is trending online.





Watch the crazy video which proves that religion in Africa has become a scam.







