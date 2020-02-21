Saturday February 22, 2020- Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, is a big cartel in the Judiciary going by the remarks he made after the arrest of Court of Appeal Judge, Sankale Ole Kantai.





The Judge was on Friday arrested over the murder of Dutch businessman, Tob Cohen.





According to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kantai was assisting Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairimu to evade justice even after killing her husband like a dog.





Justice Kantai was helping Sarah Wairimu in exchange for sex.





But Ahmednasir has poured cold water on Justice Kantai’s arrest terming it as a plot by Executive of destroying the Judiciary.





“Just "called" the VITICAN on whether "affairs" and "relationships" are criminal offence in the Holy See ..not even a sin is the answer...at best humanly transgression or weakness...in KENYA the same is being criminalised because JUBILEE is hellbent on destroying the courts,”Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.



