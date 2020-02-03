0 , , ,
A+ A-

Monday, February 3, 2020- Citizen TV presenter ,Willis Raburu, and his wife Marya Prude, have been mourning their daughter, Adana, who passed away on December 31, 2019, during delivery.

After a whole month of grief, the Raburus have paid tribute to their late daughter with special tattoos.

While announcing his return to Citizen TV, Raburu shared a picture of a tattoo drawn on his arm in honor of his daughter with the caption:

“I will never forget. Rest in Palaces, my Queen.”

The tattoo is a letter A (for Adana) that has a crown at the top of the letter.

On her part, Marya got a tattoo of Adana's name.

See the photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

 
Top