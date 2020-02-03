

Monday, February 3, 2020 - Citizen TV presenter ,Willis Raburu, and his wife Marya Prude, have been mourning their daughter, Adana, who passed away on December 31, 2019, during delivery.





After a whole month of grief, the Raburus have paid tribute to their late daughter with special tattoos.





While announcing his return to Citizen TV, Raburu shared a picture of a tattoo drawn on his arm in honor of his daughter with the caption:











“I will never forget. Rest in Palaces, my Queen.”





The tattoo is a letter A (for Adana) that has a crown at the top of the letter.





On her part, Marya got a tattoo of Adana's name.





See the photos below.



