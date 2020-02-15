Saturday, February 15, 2020- Talented Kenyan Gospel singer and Media Personality, Kambua, has revealed why she doesn’t celebrate Valentine’s Day.





While lovers across the world were doing what lovers do on February 14th, Kambua was celebrating her dad’s death anniversary.





Taking to twitter, Kambua stated that she lost her father during Valentine’s Day in 2014.





“2014 Valentine’s day my dad said goodbye to us. He knew he had reached the end of his journey.





“Every year since I’ve tried to celebrate… I’m not there yet.” she wrote





The mother of one was very close to her dad and has revealed in the past how losing her dad was one of the toughest things she has had to experience in life.









Kambua and Mathu were blessed with a bouncing baby boy late last year after trying for over six years.



