Tuesday, February 25, 2020

- Citizen TV presenter Dave Muthengi better known as Holy Dave has announced his departure from the S.K Macharia owned media house.





Taking to social media, Holy Dave, who has been hosting the Bambika Show on Sunday alongside Ms. Karwirwa, DjGG and Hypeman Timeless Noel, announced that he had decided to take a break from TV to concentrate on the final part of his PhD studies.





The talented rapper also promised his fans that he will continue dropping more music

Read his post below.





"If you want to walk on water, you have to get out the boat."





“After careful consideration and soul-searching, I have made the decision to take a break from hosting #Bambika on Citizen TV.





“The past 3 years have brought opportunities for growth and I am grateful. I am very appreciative of the incredible team I have had the pleasure of working with.





“ I am also thankful for all my supporters; both online and in the many counties I have traversed. Thank you for your constant love and encouragement.





“As I am drawing closer to the end of my PhD journey, every minute, every ounce of energy and every resource is critical towards my thesis research.





“In the waves of this change, I am looking forward to higher heights as I explore new territories. As always, new music is coming your way and the work of #SupportingEducationInKenya continues with the Muthengi Foundation, the networking forums with the Ruthless Focus Gang and of course the constant #InspirationForTheNation. Stay tuned for something big coming soon! #StillDreamingStillBelievingStillAchieving #BadoNazidI,”



