Monday, February 24, 2020 - As the Kenyan Government continues to grapple with the locust menace that is wreaking havoc in various parts of the country, the Chinese Government as shown the world how to deal with these insects once and for all.





While the Kenyan Government is using planes to spray the deadly insects with insecticide, the Chinese Government has reportedly deployed 100,000 ducks to their border in anticipation of an impending invasion.





In a video shared on social media, the 100,000 troops of ducks are seen lined up like army soldiers getting ready for war.





The ducks are then dispatched and they can be seen moving in one direction like trained soldiers.





The locust menace is a global issue and the Chinese Government is ready to deal the swarms that are expected to land in the country through India and Pakistan.





According to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the invasion is the worst in 25 years.





Watch the video below.