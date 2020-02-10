Monday, February 10, 2020- We hope you made money over the weekend from our tips.
Our tips have over 90% success rate and got most of our calls spot on.
Today, we have carefully selected 8 games played the world over and they have awesome odds.
See the tips below and play responsibly.
MO (19:00) Wydad Casablanca v FUS Rabat -1 Go Here>>>
EGP (20:30) Al Ahly v El Geish -1
MO (21:00) RSB Berkane v Olympic Club de Safi -GG
NL2 (22:00) Jong PSV v De Graafschap – Over 2.5
NL2 (22:00) Jong Utrecht –Jong Ajax –Over 2.5 Go Here>>>
DE2 (22:30) Holstein Kiel v St. Pauli –GG
FR2 (22:45) Lens v Grenoble -1
IT2 (23:00) Sportiva v Trapani Calcio -1
Good Luck. Go Here>>>
Loading...
Post a Comment