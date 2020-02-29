Sunday, March 1, 2020- Several mouth-watering football matches are lined up today world over which is a great opportunity to make easy money while enjoying the action on the pitch.





From the Carabao Cup final in England pitting Aston Villa and Manchester City to the El Clasico where Spanish rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona face off, football fans are in for a treat.





We have carefully selected 15 games from which you can easily make over Sh20, 000 from just Sh200 stake.





See the tips below and play responsibly.





ES1 (14:00) Sevilla v Osasuna -1





NL1 (16:30) PSV v Feyenoord –GG





EPL (17:00) Everton v Man United –GG





EPL (17:00) Tottenham v Wolves –Over 1.5





IT1 (17:00) Lecce v Atalanta -2





DE1 (17:30) R Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen –GG





BE1 (17:30) Genk v Club Brugge -1x





ES1 (18:00) Espanyol v A. Madrid – x2





SCC (18:00) St.Johnstone v Celtic -2





FR1 (19:00) Bordeaux v Nice -1x





CARABAO (19:30) Aston Villa v Man City –2





BE1 (20:00) Charleroi v Standard Liege –GG





ES1 (20:30) Mallorca v Getafe –X2





ES1 (23:00) Real Madrid v Barcelona –GG





FR1 (23:00) Lyon v St. Etienne -1







