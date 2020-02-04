Tuesday, February 4, 2020 - These rare photos of late former President Daniel Arap Moi, and his late wife, Lena Moi, have surfaced online.





Moi, who died on Tuesday morning at Nairobi Hospital aged 95, never had an official First Lady through-out his 24 years in power.





Mzee Moi separated with his wife and mother of his six children, Lena, a few years before he succeeded President Kenyatta in 1978.





Their children include June Moi, John Mark, Philip Moi, Gideon Moi, Jonathan Moi, and Raymond Moi.





Lena passed on in 2004 and was buried in Moi’s vast Kabarak home despite having separated.





Reports indicate that Mzee MOI had expressed his wish to be laid next to her when his time comes





See the photos below.







