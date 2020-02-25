Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - Phylis Ngirita, a member of the family whose accounts were frozen in the multi-million NYS scandal, has been the talk of the town over her courtroom meltdown on Monday.





The mother of one was crying as she requested President Uhuru to intervene and have her accounts unfrozen to enable her pay school fees for her son.





She said her son could no longer attend the prestigious Pembroke School due to an outstanding Ksh3.4 million debt claiming that he was slowly turning into a ‘chokoraa’





“…mtoto aliwacha shule, anaelekea kuwa chokora… hata hawezi ongea Kijerumani, anaongea Kikuyu na Kiswahili ama Kizungu…” she said .





Pembroke House School is located along Nyahururu Road in Gilgil, Nakuru County, and is among the oldest international schools in the country.





Founded in 1927, Pembroke House uses the British National Curriculum from pre-nursery to year 8.





The school charges Sh87,000 for Pre-Nursery and Nursery per term, Sh163,300 for year 1, Year 2 and 3 Sh390,000 and 627,000 respectively.





Parents with pupils in years 3-8 part with Sh780, 000 per term.





Check out photos of the school below.















