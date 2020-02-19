Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - Injury hit Tottenham Hotspur welcome Bundesliga high-flyers RB Leipzig to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.





Spurs finished second to Bayern Munich in Group B to reach the knockout stages for a third season running, while Leipzig topped Group G to reach this stage for the first time.





Spurs have showed signs of improvement since new boss Jose Mourinho took over the reins in November, but the team's current form is anything but promising.





The fact that Spurs will be without their first-choice forward line with Son Heung-min joining Harry Kane on the sidelines, Leipzig will fancy their chances tonight.





However, we are tipping Spurs to edge a tight contest in North London and take a slender advantage to Germany for the return match next month.









See more tips below.





TU (16:00) CA Bizertin v Esperance -2





GR1 (19:30) AEK Athens v Panetolikos -1





EPL (22:30) Man City v West Ham –Over 2.5





SCC (22:45) Kilmarnock v Aberdeen –GG





ES2 (23:00) Mirandes v Real Zaragoza –X2





ECL (23:00) Atalanta v Valencia –1





ECL (23:00) Tottenham v RB Leipzig GG



