Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - Champions League action continues today with two mouthwatering clashes lined up.





Real Madrid host Manchester City with Juventus facing off with Lyon in France.





City have failed to beat Madrid in their four previous meetings, each coming in the Champions League, including two losses at the Santiago Bernabeu.





On the other hand, Los Blancos have prevailed in their last four Champions League knockout ties against English opposition, most recently beating Liverpool 3-1 in the 2018 final.





Man City have also been knocked out in each of their three previous two-legged ties against Spanish clubs, with their semi-final loss to Madrid four years ago still fresh in the memory.





Possible starting line ups:





Real Madrid : Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Isco





Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodrigo, Bernardo; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling





Prediction: Real Madrid 2:1 Man City





Madrid have scored in each of their last 22 home games in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Even when out of form, the Spanish giants seem to find a way in Europe, and we expect them to take a slender advantage with them to the Etihad Stadium for the return tie on March 17.





