Monday, February 24, 2020- Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool will be looking to take another step towards winning this season's Premier League title when they host West Ham United tonight.





Jurgen Klopp’s charges are currently 19 points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the summit, while West Ham have dropped into the relegation zone following a disappointing run of form.





Head To Head





The Reds lead the overall head-to-head with 75 wins to West Ham's 28, while there have also been 37 draws between the two sides throughout history.





Liverpool have won five of their last six Premier League meetings, including a 2-0 success when they travelled to the London Stadium in December.





Possible starting lineup:





Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum,Fabinho, , Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane





West Ham : Fabianski; Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku; Rice, Soucek, Noble; Antonio, Haller















