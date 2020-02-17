Monday, February 17, 2020 - All eyes will be at Stamford Bridge for the mouthwatering Premier League clash pitting Chelsea and Manchester United.





The Red Devils are currently 9th in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who will be looking to beat United for the first time since May 2018.





Head to Head





Manchester United lead the overall head-to-head with 80 wins to Chelsea's 54, while there have also been 51 draws between the two teams throughout history.





However, the Red Devils are unbeaten in their last five against the Blues and have won both of their meetings during the 2019-20 campaign.









While Chelsea have played second fiddle to United in the recent meetings, The Red Devils have not won at Stamford Bridge in England's top flight since October 2012.





We are backing Frank Lampard’s charges to secure a narrow victory tonight.





