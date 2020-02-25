Tuesday, February 25, 2020- There will be fireworks at Stamford Bridge tonight when Chelsea host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.





The Blues head into the match on the back of a morale-boosting victory over Tottenham.





On the other hand, the German outfit make the trip to Stamford Bridge having maintained top spot in the Bundesliga with a hard-fought triumph against Pederborn.





The two clubs have squared off on four occasions in Europe, games which have ended with neither club being able to keep a clean sheet.





The last two contests - the 2012 Champions League final and 2013 UEFA Super Cup - have been decided on penalties, with both teams winning one apiece.





Bayern's only visit to Stamford Bridge came in April 2005 as two goals from Lampard helped Chelsea to a 4-2 victory.





Possible starting lineup:



Chelsea: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Willian, Mount; Abraham





Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Alaba, Hernandez; Odriozola, Tolisso, Thiago, Davies; Coutinho, Gnabry; Lewandowski





Chelsea may be buoyed by their victory over Spurs over the weekend but they come against a Bayern side with several experienced players and we reckon the visitors will register a convincing victory though the Blues will score as well.





