



Sunday, February 2, 2020- With Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United dropping points, Arsenal hope to close the gap on the top six when they face off with Burnley at the Turf Moor stadium today.





The Gunners are currently 10th on the table, 11 points off fourth placed Chelsea but can reduce that deficit to 8 with victory today.





However, they come up against a Burnley side that came from behind to beat Leicester City and shocked Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford in their last outing.





This will be the 109th competitive clash between the two clubs, with Arsenal claiming 54 wins in comparison to 33 victories for Burnley.





However, Burnley have not recorded a league victory over Arsenal since prevailing 1-0 at Highbury in 1974 and have suffered 11 straight defeats - a run stretching back to 2010.

Possible starting line ups





Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood





Arsenal : Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Sokratis, Saka; Torreira, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli, Aubameyang





While Burnley have gotten back on track in recent matches, we are backing Arsenal to grind out a narrow win to get them back in the hunt for the top six.





See more tips below and play responsibly.





IT1 (14:30) Juventus v Fiorentina -1





SCP (15:30) Hamilton v Celtic -2





BE1 (16:30) Club Brugge v Royal Antwerp -1





EPL (17:00) Burnley v Arsenal –GG





IT1(17:00) Lazio v SPAL -1





IT1(17:00) Atalanta v Genoa -1





CH1(18:00) Basel v St. Gallen -1





NL1 (18:45) AJAX v PSV –Over 2.5





ES1 (20:30) Sevilla v Alaves -1





IT1 (22:45) Udinese v Inter -2





ES1 (23:00) Barcelona v Levante –Over 2.5



