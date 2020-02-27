Thursday, February 27, 2020 - There will be fireworks at the Emirates Stadium tonight when Arsenal host Olympiacos for the second leg of their Europa League last 32 tie.





The Gunners boast a 1-0 lead from last week’s victory in Athens thanks to Alexander Lacazette’s late goal.





Possible starting line Ups:





Arsenal: Leno; Sokratis, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Torreira; Nelson, Willock, Martinelli; Lacazette





Olympiacos: Sa; Elabdellaoui, Cisse, Ba, Tsimikas; Fortounis, Guilherme, Camara; Masouras, El-Arabi, Valbuena





Prediction: Arsenal 2:0 Olympiacos





Arsenal are currently in a good run under Mike Arteta and we reckon they will look to keep that momentum going with a routine home win on Thursday to get themselves over the line.





Besides, Olympiacos have lost 10 of their last 11 away games in European competition and they come up against an Arsenal side that has been hard to beat at home of late.





See more tips below and play responsibly.





EEL (20:55) Basel v APOEL -1





EEL (20:55) Espanyol v Wolves –GG





EEL(20:55) Gent v Roma –Over 1.5





EEL(23:00) Ajax v Getafe -1





EEL(23:00) Arsenal v Olympiacos -1





EEL(23:00) Celtic v Copenhagen -1





EEL(23:00) Inter v Ludogorets -1





EEL(23:00) Salzburg v E.Frankfurt –Over 2.5





EEL(23:00) Man United v Club Brugge -1





EEL(23:00) Sevilla v CFR Cluj -1




