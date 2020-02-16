Sunday, February 16, 2020- Arsenal host Newcastle United in the Premier League with the two teams sitting in 10th and 12th position respectively.





Today’s meeting will represent the 184th competitive meeting between the two clubs, with the Gunners claiming 78 wins in comparison to 67 victories for the Magpies.





However, Newcastle have an abysmal record against Arsenal over the past decade, registering just two triumphs and two draws from 18 matches.





The Gunners have also prevailed in 13 of the last 14 fixtures, with the sole win for the Magpies coming at St James' Park in April 2018.





Prediction Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle United





This is a must win game for Arsenal to get them back in the hunt for the European places and we are backing Arteta’s charges to bag the three points.





