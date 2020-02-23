Sunday, February 23, 2020 - Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates Stadium in Sunday’s late kick off with just two points separating the teams in the Premier League table.





Both sides are enjoying life under new managers with Arsenal putting together a six-match unbeaten streak since Mikel Arteta took over while Everton have shown significant improvement under new boss, Carlo Ancelotti.





Today's meeting will represent the 204th competitive fixture between the two clubs, with Arsenal recording 106 wins in comparison to 61 victories for Everton.





Everton have not defeated Arsenal in North London since January 1996.





Possible starting lineups:





Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka; Xhaka, Ceballos; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette





Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne; Schneiderlin, Delph; Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin





Arteta’s charges are brimming with confidence after they made light work of Newcastle United last weekend and while Everton will not be push overs, we are backing the Gunners to dig deep to get another three points on the board.





EPL (17:00) Man United v Watford -1





SCP (18:00) Celtic v Kilmarnock -1





