Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - Every day, we try to beat the bookies in their own game by predicting the outcome of several matches and our tips have over 90% success rate.
We have carefully selected 10 games to be played today and they have awesome odds.
See the tips below and play responsibly.
NL1 (20:30) FC Emmen v FC Twente –GG
TR1 (20:30) Fenerbahce v Kirklarelispor –Over 2.5
BE1 (22:30) Sporting Charleroi v Mechelen -1
ENC (22:45) N. Forest v Charlton -1
ENC (22:45) Brantford v Leeds –GG
ENC (22:45) Swansea v QPR –GG
EN1 (22:45) Sunderland v Rochdale -1
NL1 (22:45) Sparta Rotterdam v ADO Den Haag –GG
FRC (22:45) ASM Belfort v Stade Rennes -2
PTC (23:45) Famalicao v Benfica – 2
GOOD LUCK
