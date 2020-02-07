0 , ,
A+ A-
Friday, February 7, 2020 - Every day we try to beat the bookies at their own game by predicting the outcome of several football matches played the world over.

 Our tips have an over 90% success rate and today we have selected 8 games from which you can make easy money.

 See the tips below and play responsibly.

TK1 (19:00) Malatyaspor v Ankaragucu -1 Go Here>>>

BE (22:00) Gent v Anderlecht -1

NL1 (22:00) Heracles v Fortuna Sittard -1

NL2 (22:00) Go Ahead Eagles v FC Eindhoven –Over 2.5

DE1 (22:30) E. Frankfurt v Augsburg –GG Go Here>>>

IT1 (22:45) AS Roma v Bologna -1

ES1 (22:45) Alaves v Eibar – 1X

FR1 (22:45) Angers v Lille –X2

Good Luck. Go Here>>>
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top