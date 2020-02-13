Thursday, February 13, 2020- Every day, we try to beat the bookies at their own game by predicting the possible outcome of several football matches and our tips have over 90% success rate.
We have selected six football matches where you can make over Sh6, 000 from just Sh200 stake. Go Here>>>
Check out tips below and play responsibly.
NLC (20:30) Go Ahead Eagles v Utrecht -2 Go Here>>>
BE1 (22:30) Royal Antwerp v KRC Genk –GG
NLC (22:45) Heerenveen v Feyenoord -2
ITC (22:45) AC Milan v Juventus -2
ITC (22:45) Sas Espinal v Saint Etienne- 2 Go Here>>>
ESC (23:00) Real Sociedad v CD Mirandes -1
Good Luck.
Loading...
Post a Comment