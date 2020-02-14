Friday, February 14, 2020 - After the inaugural winter break, match day 26 of the Premier League gets underway tonight with a mouth-watering clash pitting Wolverhampton and Leicester City at the Molineux.





There were lots of goals in this fixture last season, with Diego Jota scoring a hat-trick to nick a 4-3 win for Wolves.





This is a game that could go either wa but Leicester's talisman, Jamie Vardy, has been shooting blanks lately and unless this changes tonight, we are backing the home team to register a narrow-hard-fought victory.





AT1 (21:00) Salzburg v LASK -1





SA1 (21:00) Stellenbosch v SuperSport United -2





FR2 (22:00) Auxerre v Chambly -1





NL2 (22:00) De Graafschap v Roda –Over 2.5





DE1 (22:30) Dortmund v Frankfurt –GG





FR1 (22:45) Monaco v Montpellier -1





ENC (22:45) Hull v Swansea -GG





EPL (23:00) Wolves v Leicester City –GG





ES1 (23:00) Valencia v A. Madrid –Under 2.5





IT2 (23:00) Pescara v Cittadella -1



