Friday, February 14, 2020 - After the inaugural winter break, match day 26 of the Premier League gets underway tonight with a mouth-watering clash pitting Wolverhampton and Leicester City at the Molineux.
The Foxes are keen to cement their place in the top four but come up against a team also keen to secure European Football next season.
Go Here>>>
There were lots of goals in this fixture last season, with Diego Jota scoring a hat-trick to nick a 4-3 win for Wolves.
Prediction: Wolves 2:1 Leicester
Go Here>>>
This is a game that could go either wa but Leicester’s talisman, Jamie Vardy, has been shooting blanks lately and unless this changes tonight, we are backing the home team to register a narrow-hard-fought victory.
See more tips below and play responsibly.
Go Here>>>
AT1 (21:00) Salzburg v LASK -1
SA1 (21:00) Stellenbosch v SuperSport United -2
FR2 (22:00) Auxerre v Chambly -1
NL2 (22:00) De Graafschap v Roda –Over 2.5
BEC1 (22:30) Eupen v Gent -2
Go Here>>>
DE1 (22:30) Dortmund v Frankfurt –GG
FR1 (22:45) Monaco v Montpellier -1
ENC (22:45) Hull v Swansea -GG
EPL (23:00) Wolves v Leicester City –GG
ES1 (23:00) Valencia v A. Madrid –Under 2.5
IT2 (23:00) Pescara v Cittadella -1
GOOD LUCK and Go Here>>>
Loading...
Post a Comment