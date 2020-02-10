Monday February 10, 2020 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has made up with cousin, Jakoyo Midiwo, after falling out in the run up to the 2017 General Election.





This is after Midiwo returned to the Orange Democratic Party (ODM).





According to reports, former Gem MP announced his return publicly for the first time in Ambira, Ugunja Sub-County at a funeral on Sunday.





He disclosed that he had sat down with Odinga for a discussion and resolved that the country was more important than the two.





"Together with my brother Raila, we have sat down and talked.”





“Kenya is bigger than me.”





“Henceforth nobody should try their tricks and games on our party leader Raila, I will definitely fight you," stated Midiwo.





At the height of the 2017 campaigns, Midiwo had exited ODM in a rather noisy way after failing to clinch the party's nomination losing to his competitor Elisha Odhiambo.





At the time, the former lawmaker claimed that he had won the primaries but a number of the party mercenaries had colluded to kick him out of the race.





Midiwo made the announcement to quit on Sunday, May 7, 2017, allegedly after weeks of tension and drama in the party.





Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi had earlier in that funeral announced that the two leaders had ironed issues out and Midiwo was headed back to the party.





"Midiwo and I, have been speaking well.”





“Everyone in the party agrees that we need someone in the calibre of Midiwo in the party to move forward especially now that he is not in Parliament and have some time in his hands," noted Wandayi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



