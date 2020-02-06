



Thursday February 6, 2020 - The Government has announced a national holiday to mourn the late President Daniel Arap Moi, who passed away on Tuesday.





Speaking at Harambee House, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua announced that Tuesday, February 11, would be a national holiday.





Moi will be buried on Wednesday, February 12 at Kabarak, Nakuru County.





"To enable every Kenyan to participate in the celebration of the life of President Moi, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i on the recommendation of this steering committee has recommended Tuesday, February 11 a public holiday of gene ral observant throughout the republic of Kenya," Kinyua stated.





After his death, President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a presidential proclamation that Mzee Moi would be accorded a State funeral.





In line with Kenyatta's directive, Kinyua asserted that Moi will be accorded a State Funeral with full civilian and military ceremonial honours.





On Saturday, February 8, Kenyatta will lead the nation in the viewing of Moi's body as well as the paying of last respects, on Saturday, Sunday (February 9) and Monday (February 10) at Parliament buildings.





"The Government encourages all Kenyans to participate in the State Ceremonies and to also take time to honour the memory and legacy of the late Mzee Moi by reflecting on ways in which each one of us can foster the wellness of our Nation by creating a more peaceful, loving and united Kenya.”





"In addition to other ways of remembering and honouring the Late Mzee Moi, we encourage each and every Kenyan to plant a tree in his memory or undertake an act of benevolence for the neediest members of our society," Kinyua asserted.





Kinyua also affirmed that the viewing of Moi's body and State Funeral at Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday, February 11 and burial on Wednesday, February 12 will be televised.





"Those events will be broadcasted live by all our National Television and Radio Stations; a move that will ensure that Kenyans in every part of the Republic will be able to take part in giving the Late Mzee Moi a befitting send-off," Kinyua affirmed.



