Monday February 17, 2020 - CCTV footage obtained from the office of Deputy President William Ruto has revealed what transpired during the highly contested meeting between Rashid Echesa.





The footage showed that two of the DP's aides attended the controversial meeting in which former Sports CS Rashid Echesa is accused of defrauding Polish arms dealers to the tune of Ksh39 billion.





The officials allegedly met at the Harambee Annex office on Thursday, February 13, alongside the officials from Echo Advanced Technologies, an American Company.





In an earlier address, Ruto confirmed that the meeting took place and went ahead to add that it had occurred for roughly 23 minutes.





"The Office of the Deputy President does not procure for any ministry or department.”





“Other than 23 minutes in Annex, for months, which government offices involved in the ‘tender’ did the scammers visit? Did they access the Department of Defence? Who facilitated? Who did they meet? Get the truth. Forget the sponsored nonsense in the media," explained the DP.





The DCI believed that some staff of the Rome embassy, where DP Ruto's daughter, June, works, may have come into contact with the swindlers before the former sports CS flew to Italy for an alleged inspection exercise.





On Friday, February 14, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) probed the DP's office in a secret affair reported to have unearthed documents related to the Ksh39 billion military tender scandal and the CCTV footage.





The sleuths, on Saturday, February 15, proceeded to raid Echesa's houses where they recovered several guns and documents.





