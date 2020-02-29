Saturday, February 29, 2020 - A merciless house-help who deserves to be in hell was captured on CCTV mistreating her employer’s kid and the footage has left Netizens in shock.





The house-help was spotted beating the little baby boy who was naked like a drum, while forcing him to bathe.





Not even the persistent cries from the innocent kid could stop her from carrying out the heinous act.



The more the kid cried, the more she continued unleashing terror.





She was caught on CCTV mistreating the kid and the video has been widely shared on social media, leaving many people in shock.





Just see how human beings can turn into animals.













Here's a photo of the evil househelp who is in police custody.





