Egis Kenya is the subsidiary of the Egis group in Kenya and works throughout the East African region.





We are able to deliver challenging infrastructure projects in the roads sector and support the Egis group in the airports, harbor, water, environment, rail and mining sectors in the region.

We work at all stages of the project cycle (master plan, feasibility study, detailed design and construction supervision.

Our vision is to be the partner of choice to all public and private clients, and to spearhead the development of the Egis group in the East Africa region.

Job Title: Cash Administrator / Legal Correspondent

Education / Degree: Diploma/Any relevant certification in Finance/Accounting

Years of Experience: A minimum of 1-2 years of related work experience in a similar position, preferably in cash management.

Salary: Kshs 60,000

Profile Requirements

Cash

· Prepares payments for suppliers’ invoices and requesting disbursements-Egis Kenya, Egis International and Egis Eau S.A.

· Prepares Statutory Payments and dispatching proof of remittances for NITA, NSSF, HELB, Pensions and Sacco contributions-Egis Kenya, Egis International and Egis Eau S.A.

· Manage Office Petty Cash for Egis Kenya and Egis International.

· Manage Site Advances for Egis Kenya projects

· Prepares monthly voyagers for Egis International and Egis Eau S.A and sends to Head office

· Monthly Petty cash reconciliation with accounting

Assets

· Assets Follow-up: Inventory, Out and In – Egis Kenya, Egis International and Egis Eau S.A.

Timesheet

· Monthly Timesheets:-Summary of Egis Kenya and Egis Eau S.A’s staff timesheets.

Legal

· Follow-up Legal Company documentation and update – Egis Kenya, Egis International and Egis Eau S.A.

Qualifications and Skills

· A minimum of 1-2 years of related work experience in a similar position, responsible for cash management.

· Diploma or Any relevant Certification in Finance/Accounting.

· Experience in handling petty cash, preparing vouchers, and accounts payable.

· A high degree of computer literacy and demonstrated ability to integrate technology in the workplace.

· Strong verbal and written communication skills and a demonstrated capacity to interact with people at all levels of the organization.

· Well-developed organizational skills.

· Attention to detail is a must.

· The ability to work effectively as part of a team in a multi-cultural environment and to copy with pressure in a positive manner while working to deadlines within a busy and demanding environment.

· A demonstrated willingness to engage in professional development activities in order to develop and improve new and current skills and to adapt to the evolving needs of the organization.

Submission details

Please submit you CV to: hr@egis.fr

Deadline for Submissions: 7th February 2020