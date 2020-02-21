



Friday February 21, 2020 - Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti visited the home of the dead Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, who was attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee House Annex office.





Kinoti led other detectives in combing the house in search of evidence that may unravel the mystery of his death even as they try to link him to former CS Rashid Echesa’s Sh40 billion scandal that has roped in the Deputy President.





Alongside a spent cartridge, detectives found a note in Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei's Imara Daima house, with police suspecting the officer committed suicide.





The note had four words inscribed on it, 'call my cousin Ben'.









Nairobi Police Commander Philip Ndolo confirmed that investigators were treating it as a suspected suicide, as homicide and forensic detectives combed the house.





Kenei was reportedly found dead by his workmates, who decided to pay him a visit after failing to track his whereabouts via phone.





They found the door open when they arrived at his house, with his body lying in the sitting room in a pool of blood. Kenei was shot or shot himself through in the head through his chin.





Neighbours informed the outlet that they did not hear the sound of a gunshot or commotion.





Deputy President William Ruto called for a speedy investigation into the death of the police officer attached to his office.





