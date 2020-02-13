Thursday February 13, 2020 – Former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, has been arrested yet again.





Echesa was driven to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) along Kiambu Road after the arrest.





According to reports, it was not clear what grounds led to Echesa's arrest.





This is the second time the former CS was being apprehended by detectives following his unceremonious exit from the Cabinet in March 2019 after President Uhuru Kenyatta fired him.





In May 2019, Echesa was apprehended over the killings in Matungu, Kakamega County.

Echesa was arrested alongside Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and Mayoni Ward MCA Libinus Oduor.





He was released in the same month after police failed to link him with the killings.





Nandi Hills police boss David Nyabuto stated that they were unable to find evidence against him after two days of interrogation.





