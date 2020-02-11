Our Client, in the Hospitality industry based in Laikipia, is seeking to recruit a Bookkeeper / Controller .

This is a challenging opportunity that requires a detail oriented, honest, committed and loyal individual and able to work in accordance with the organization’s office routines and procedures.

Position Role: The position holder will ensure that the organization’s finances are accurately recorded, tracked, coded, and transactions reconciled, financial reports prepared promptly to enable decision-making.

Responsibilities:-

· Enter financial data and maintain an updated records of books of accounts

· Manage cash flow through effective tracking of all income and expenses), invoices, payroll

· Code and ensure that only accurate data is recorded

· Prepare ledgers

· Ensure the accounting process is accurate and this includes budgeting

· Control costs and maintain the assets inventory register

· Prepare financial statements on a monthly basis.

· Ensure compliance of all accounting systems

· Reconcile books of accounts

· Analyze performance and prepare a report.

· Budget and analyze business performance and manage working capital

· Coordinate external audits

· Prepare and process all payments

Competencies:

· Excellent communication skills

· Ability to trade in foreign currency

· Hands on skills in management of tax and statutory compliance

· Experience in the hotel industry is an added advantage

· Organized, ethical, respectful and a team player

· Confident self starter with good business acumen

· Able to maintain confidentiality and meet deadlines

· Ability to work under pressure

Educational Level / Professional Qualifications

· BCom – Finance or Accounts

· CPA Section III and above

· Proficient in use of Computers e.g. QuickBooks & other Accounting software

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills

· At least 4 years of continuous work experience in the hotel industry and with progressive growth in the field.

How to Apply

If you are interested in the position and meet the above qualifications, send your CV and cover letter to recruit@fivetalentsafrica.com indicating the position title Book-Keeper / Controller on the subject line by Friday the 21st February, 2020.