Monday February 25,2020 - Renowned social media crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has advised the Government to stop the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies and instead use the funds to operationalize Kenyatta National Hospital‘s blood bank.





Over the weekend, KNH’s management chased away 10 cancer patients over lack of blood.





Mwangi, who was commenting on social media on Tuesday, urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader to halt BBI rallies and instead use the money to fill the blood banks.





“The money that @StateHouseKenya @RailaOdinga are using in BBI rallies could go towards ensuring our blood banks are operational but they don't care.”





“No one in the BBi rallies can speak against corruption and name thieves because Commander-in-Thief is #BBINonsense team leader,” Mwangi said.





The Health Ministry, which is in charge of blood donation through the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Services (KNBTS), has for the past 15 years relied on the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar).





Due to corruption in the Ministry of Health, Pepfar has cut funding for blood donation and the country has no blood currently.



