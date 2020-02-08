Saturday, February 8, 2020

-Revered human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi has said late former President Daniel Moi was a thief, a murder and dictator who impoverished the country’s economy during his 24-year tyrannical rule.





In a social media post on Saturday, Mwangi who is also an award-winning photographer also said President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, who are students of Moi, are also looters of public money.





“President Moi was a thief, a murderer and a dictator. The two thieves ruining Kenya today, Uhuru and Ruto are Moi political sons. The son of a snake is a snake, the son of a thief, is a thief. Moi wasn't a good president, stop photoshopping history,” Mwangi wrote on Twitter.





Moi, 95, died on Tuesday and he will be buried on Tuesday next week in a State ceremony.





Currently, his body is lying in state at Parliament Buildings and Kenyans from all walks of life are free to view the body from today till Monday.



