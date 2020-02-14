- Leonard Onyango, a Boda Boda mechanic from Kisumu is smiling all the way to the bank after winning a cool Sh2, 404,000 from Kenya’s fastest growing betting platform,

Onyango, 30, had placed four back to back soccer bets and becomes Odibet 's first big winner of 2020.





According to Odibets' head of bookmaking, Daniel Macharia, Onyango's bet was unique and he had never seen anything much like it





“Leonard’s bet slip is one of the most interesting we have seen this year,” noted Macharia.

"In the four wins, Leonard had seven winning draw bets and it paid off handsomely."





"He predicted among others, Juve's draw at Atalanta on Sunday which is quite a feat," Macharia stated while congratulating the lucky winner.





Odibets, Onyango revealed he will use the money to boost his business. While receiving his cash prize at his home in Kisumu from the Odi Mtaani team, which distributes uniforms and soccer balls to the County soccer leagues sponsored by, Onyango revealed he will use the money to boost his business.





"I will use this money to endeleza my biashara – as well as take care of my family," the mechanic said.





The newest millionaire in town also had a piece of advice for those who have been betting but are yet to win:





"If they haven't won such an amount before, they shouldn't give up! Tomorrow could be the day you win big like me."





On his part, Odibets Country Marketing Manager, Aggrey Sayi, congratulated Onyango while handing over the cheque.





"We hope that you enjoy your winnings," said Sayi.





