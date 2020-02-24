Monday, February 24, 2020-

Rebellious Ugandan MP, Bobi Wine, is mourning the death of one of the young people who have joined him in the struggle for good leadership in the neighbouring Country.





The lady who is identified as, Rita Nabukenya, was murdered in cold blood by rogue Ugandan cops.





The cops spotted her donning attire associated with Bobi Wine and knocked her to death.





Bobi Wine mourned the young lady on his twitter page saying,” Very sad day! Yet again, a leader of the People Power Movement has been murdered by the Museveni regime. Police officers in a patrol vehicle saw comrade Rita Nabukenya donning our attire, drove after her and knocked her dead in broad daylight. We must end this regime of blood









