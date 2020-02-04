Wednesday, February 5, 2020- World Cancer Day is an international day marked on February 4 to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.





Wambui Collymore, the widow of former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, used the occasion to give men a few tips on how to keep cancer at bay or to better manage it, seven months after her husband succumbed to blood cancer.





Taking to Twitter, Wambui advised men to seek medical attention immediately they feel something isn’t right about their bodies.





She also called on men to exercise regularly since the body has a better chance of fighting a serious illness when one exercises regularly.





“ *Men.* If a cough lasts more than 7 days, go see a doctor.



"If something just doesn't feel right about your body, go see a doctor.





“Night sweats, go see a doctor.



"There is nothing manly about ignoring symptoms that your body is not well.” One her tweets read.





Bob Collymore succumbed to Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) on July 1, 2019, at his home aged 61.





However, things could have been different had he not have been misdiagnosed the first time he fell ill and was told he was suffering from Vitamin D deficiency.





He would later be diagnosed with blood cancer in London and by then the cancer was in an advanced stage.





See her tweets below.











