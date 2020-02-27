Thursday, February 27, 2020 - The high court has given the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) permission to access people’s records, computers and mobile phones in their crackdown on tax cheats.





Activist Okiya Omtata had filed a petition in court challenging Sections 57, 58(2), 59 and 99 of the Tax Procedures Act, that gave the taxman full access to people’s premises, records and gadgets like computers and mobile phones as well as the need for the taxpayer to provide the information when needed.





Omtata argued that the law infringed on taxpayers’ privacy.





However, in his ruling, Justice Weldon Korir said Mr. Omtatah had failed to provide proof of how the laws were intrusive in pursuit of tax cheats.





He also said the regulations were subjected to public participation before they became law.





“There is therefore sufficient and substantial reason for the limitation of the right (to privacy), as it is KRA’s mandate to ensure that all citizens abide by the laws relating to taxes and where they fail to do so, they are properly brought to justice with sufficient evidence to support the allegation,” Judge Korir said.





“It is obvious why the Government collects taxes and why all taxpayers must comply with tax laws.”





KRA’s enforcement unit has been using various databases to smoke out suspected tax cheats, including bank statements, import records, motor vehicle registration details and Kenya Power records to nab landlords evading paying tax.





Individuals who own high-end vehicles but their tax payment doesn’t reflect their lavish lifestyles have also been put on the spot and the new law will see more tax cheats nabbed.



