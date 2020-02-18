Tuesday, February 18, 2020- A former Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) security officer who was sacked for ‘disrespecting’ Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has been dealt a massive after her case was dismissed by the court.





Ms. Cherogony had sued KAA, stating that her sacking was unlawful and sought Sh2.4 million in compensation.





She said that on that fateful day, April 5, 2017, passengers were shouting when she noticed Dr. Matiang’i whom she asked to queue for a security check.





She argued that she did not violate any of the KAA’s regulations and procedures.





However, Justice Nzioki wa Makau dismissed her case, saying the improper handling of Dr. Matiang’i, who was then Education CS, was a sufficient reason for KAA to initiate disciplinary action against her.





“She was heard in terms of Section 41 and her rights under Article 41(1) safeguarded. Since there was cause for the dismissal and basis for summary dismissal on account of gross misconduct, the suit is only fit for dismissal,” the Judge said.





KAA had defended their decision to fire her stating that she was required to be disciplined, respectful and courteous to clients and that her actions caused a delay in departure of the flight by over half an hour.



