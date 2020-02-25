Monday February 25, 2020 - Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, is the best Constituency Development Fund (CDF) manager in Kenya according to a report released by Mizani Africa.





Mizani Africa is a company that has been conducting research on how MPs perform in their constituencies.





Uriri MP, Mark Nyamita, emerged second while Mvita under area MP, Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir, was third.





Kitutu Chache South, under Richard Onyonka, emerged fourth while Kabete under James Wamacukuru sealed the top five positions.





ODM leader, Raila Oding,a congratulated two of his party members, Nyamita and Nassir, for emerging position two and three respectively.





"NG-CDF, can change lives when properly utilized.”





“I was pleased to share the joy of our two MPs Hon Nyamita of Uriri and Hon Nassir of Mvita who emerged second and third respectively in Mizani Africa Exemplary Performance in NG-CDF Utilization 2017/2018. Keep it up," Odinga said.





However, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Jubilee Party leader, is yet to congratulate Nyoro despite being in pole position.





Nyoro is the leader of Tanga Tanga battalion in Muranga County and he is a close ally of Deputy President Dr William Ruto.



