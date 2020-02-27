



Thursday February 27, 2020 - Education CS George Magoha has abandoned the fight and withdrew his case against the appointment of the University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor, Stephen Kiama.





According to reports, Magoha withdrew the letter revoking Professor Kiama's appointment as the Institution's VC following an out-of-court settlement.





Kiama thus continues to serve as the vice-chancellor ending a much-publicised supremacy battle between the ministry and the institution that saw the university council dissolved.





Magoha had earlier moved to court after revoking Kiama's appointment and dissolving the university's council. Kiama, on the other hand, had refused to vacate office.





The CS had sought 30 days to settle the row which had threatened to cripple the institution's services.





Employment and Labour Court Judge Maureen Onyango marked the case as settled after the two parties reached an out-of-court settlement.





Magoha had revoked Kiama's appointment through a special Kenya Gazette CCXII-No. 10 on Friday, January 17.





In his place, the CS had appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Finance, Planning and Development) Professor Isaac Meroka Mbeche as acting VC.





Professor Kiama had beaten Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof Madara Ogot and Prof Patricia G. Kameri Mbote to the VC post on Monday, December 6, 2020, before his appointment was revoked.



